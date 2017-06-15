USD/JPY analysis: yen weakens ahead of BOJ

USD/JPY Current price: 110.94

The USD/JPY pair trades at its highest in two weeks heading into BOJ's monetary policy announcement early Friday. The pair stands a few pips below 111.00, recovering further from the 2-month low set earlier this week at 108.80 on the back of renewed dollar's demand, and a nice recovery in US yields. The greenback got some love following Fed's confident announcement late Wednesday, further support by solid manufacturing and employment data released this Thursday, as unemployment claims fell back towards multi-decade lows, while local manufacturing indexes beat expectations. Additionally, Treasury yields are recovering some ground after tumbling to their lowest for the year ahead of Fed's announcement, amid soft inflation figures. The Bank of Japan will end its two-day meeting and unveil its latest decision during the upcoming Asian session, with the Central Bank largely expected to maintain its current easy-money stance unchanged focusing on maintaining control on the yields' curve. The BOJ is also expected to reaffirming easing will remain in place, despite the Central Bank has been slowing the pace of monthly buying. The recovery above 110.50, a major Fibonacci level, favors additional gains ahead, moreover as the 4 hours chart shows that the price has also surpassed its 100 SMA in the mentioned chart, whilst technical indicators maintain their bullish tone well above their mid-lines. The next resistance comes at 111.30, the 50% retracement of the latest monthly bullish run, with a recovery beyond it exposing the 112.00 region.

Support levels: 110.50 110.10 109.70

Resistance levels: 111.30 111.70 112.00

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY