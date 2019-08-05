USD/JPY Current price: 106.03
- US-China trade tensions keep dominating the financial world.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI for July seen steady at 52.2.
- USD/JPY to remain under pressure as long as below 106.70, the immediate resistance.
The USD/JPY pair is trading around the 106.00 figure early Europe, having fallen to a fresh multi-month low of 105.78 during Asian trading hours, as the greenback remained in a negative route. Risk aversion keeps dominating the FX board, with Asian and European indexes falling dip into the red, and strong demand for safe-haven government bonds sending yields to fresh multi-year lows. Speculative interest runs toward safety amid escalating US-China trade tensions, following US President Trump´s decision to impose a 10% tariff on $300B worth in Chinese goods.
The Japanese Markit Services PMI for July resulted in 51.8, worse than the 52.3 expected and the previous 51.9, spurring concerns about slowing economic growth in the country. Later today, the US will see the release of the same index, foreseen at 52.2, matching the previous monthly reading, and the official ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, expected at 55.5 vs. the previous 55.1.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading at it slowest since the January’s flash-crash, retaining the bearish stance, despite extremely oversold. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators are hovering around daily lows, barely advancing, following price action, with the RSI currently at 20. The pair is developing below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA heading firmly lower below the larger ones. The pair peaked at 106.34 in the current session, making of the level and immediate short-term resistance ahead of the daily high, at 106.67. An upward corrective movement is possible only with an extension above this last, eyeing then the 107.40.
Support levels: 105.75 105.40 105.10
Resistance levels: 106.70 107.00 107.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
