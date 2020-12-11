USD/JPY Analysis: Weighed down by US fiscal impasse, vaccine optimism limits the downside

A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted some pressure on USD/JPY.

The latest optimism over COVID-19 vaccine rollout helped limit losses, at least for now.

The USD/JPY pair extended the previous day's intraday retracement slide from over one-week tops and witnessed some selling through the first half of the trading action on Friday. The intraday pullback back closer to weekly lows was exclusively sponsored by a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment, which tends to underpin demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. Thursday's disappointing release of US Initial Jobless Claims added to market worries about the potential economic fallout from the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases. This, along with the uncertainty over the latest US fiscal stimulus measures and post-Brexit trade talks, dented investors' confidence.

It is worth recalling that the US lawmakers approved a stopgap government funding bill on Wednesday but have been struggling to hammer out an agreement on the broader COVID-19 relief package. Meanwhile, talks between the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ended without a breakthrough. Johnson warned on Thursday that there was a strong possibility that Britain and the EU would fail to strike a trade deal. Adding to this, von der Leyen reportedly told EU leaders this Friday that she has low expectations about reaching a deal with the UK. That said, a combination of factors extended some support and helped limit deeper losses for the major.

US authorities voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The rollout of another vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease revived hopes for a swift global economic recovery. Apart from this, the emergence of some aggressive selling around the British pound helped revive US dollar demand. Traders further took cues from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, though any meaningful gains for the major still seem elusive. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of Producer Price Index (PPI) and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The key focus will remain on the US stimulus headlines, which will play a dominant role in influencing the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight pullback and the subsequent weakness suggest that the weekly uptrend might have already run out of the steam. However, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 103.90 level before positioning for any further depreciating move. The next relevant support is pegged near the 103.65 area, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the fall further towards November monthly swing lows support, around the 103.20-15 region.

On the flip side, the 104.25-30 zone now seems to act as immediate resistance. A sustained strength beyond has the potential to lift the pair further towards a strong hurdle near the 104.75 region. This is followed by resistance near the key 105.00 psychological mark, which coincides with a multi-month-old descending trend-line and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.