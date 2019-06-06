USD/JPY Current price: 108.47

Japan will release the Leading Economic Index for April, foreseen at 96.1 vs. the previous 95.9.

BOJ Kuroda set to speak again, although no fireworks expected.

The USD/JPY pair started the pair with a soft tone but managed to trim early losses and closed the day unchanged in the 108.40 price zone. The Japanese currency appreciated on the back of dismal US data and subdued government bond yields, which remained near their recent multi-month lows following ECB's decision to push forward guidance into the first half of next year. Wall Street reaching fresh weekly highs by end of the day helped the pair trim early gains. Bank of Japan´s governor Kuroda was on the wires at the beginning of the day, warning about the use of innovative technology in financial institutions. He made no references to monetary policy. This Friday, Kuroda will again make a public statement, while the country's macroeconomic calendar will offer the preliminary estimate of the Leading Economic Index for April, foreseen at 96.1 vs. the previous 95.9. The Coincident Index for the same month is expected at 94.5, down from 99.4 in March.

The USD/JPY pair trades above the 23.6% retracement of the latest daily decline in the 108.30 price zone, offering a short-term neutral-to-bullish stance, according to the 4 hours chart, as it is confined to a tight range above a directionless 20 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart are bouncing within neutral levels, favoring the upside without confirming it. The pair could turn bullish on an upbeat US employment report, yet it would need to break above 108.60, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline, to be able to extend its gains during the following sessions.

Support levels: 108.30 108.05 107.85

Resistance levels: 108.60 109.00 109.40

