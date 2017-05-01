USD/JPY analysis: waiting for US Payrolls now
USD/JPY Current price: 115.56
The USD/JPY pair plunged to 115.21, its lowest since mid December, holding nearby ahead of Friday's opening. The pair plunged once it broke below 117.00 following the release of US FED's soft Minutes, accelerating further lower after US employment data released this Thursday disappointed. The ADP survey showed that the private sector added just 153,000 new jobs in December, well below the 170K expected of previous 251K. December is a month when job's creation tends to be above-average, due to seasonal hiring, and this poor ADP somehow anticipates a poor NFP report for Friday. Nevertheless, rather than in jobs' creation, attention will focus on wages after the surprise slump in November. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart for the USD/JPY pair shows that the price met some buying interest around a bullish 200 SMA, helped by strong growth in the US services sector last December, but also that it clearly break below its 100 SMA, for the first time in almost two months. In the same chart, the Momentum indicator maintains its sharp bearish slope, whilst the RSI indicator decelerated around 36, both still pointing for a downward continuation on a break below the mentioned daily low.
Support levels: 115.20 114.80 114.40
Resistance levels: 116.10 116.60 117.00
