USD/JPY Current price: 106.62
- Japanese National inflation failed to impress, meeting the market’s expectations.
- Jackson Hole Symposium takes the spotlight with Fed’s Powell set to speak.
- USD/JPY pressuring a critical resistance but waiting for definitions.
The USD/JPY pair is up this Friday, pressuring the 106.65 resistance area, underpinned by a nice comeback from government bond yields. However, speculative interest is holding its breath just below the level, ahead of Fed Chief, Jerome Powell, speech later today within the Jackson Hole Symposium. Multiple Fed officials have spoken during the last 24 hours, overall indicating that, despite cautious, the US Central Bank is not in a rush to cut rates. The market is waiting today for chief Powell to clarify whether or not the Fed will cut rates next September.
Japan released July National CPI, which came in as expected at 0.5% YoY. Core inflation ex-fresh food, remained steady at 0.6% as expected, having no effect on the Yen’s price. The US will release July New Home Sales, seen down by 0.2% MoM after a 7.0% advance in June. However, Fed’s speakers will likely overshadow it all.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair remains neutral in the short-term, having spent the week trapped between Fibonacci levels, with the 38.2% retracement of the latest daily slump at 106.65 capping advances. The immediate support is 106.05, the 23.6% retracement of the same slide, and a relevant break of any of those levels should favor a directional extension. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is above its 20 and 100 SMA, which skews the risk toward the upside, although technical indicators remain stuck to their midlines without directional strength.
Support levels: 106.05 105.60 105.25
Resistance levels: 106.65 106.95 107.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
