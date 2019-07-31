USD/JPY Current price: 108.57

Japanese Consumer Confidence down in June to 37.8.

US Federal Reserve announcement gathering market’s attention.

USD/JPY trapped between 108.40 and 109.00 ahead of the event.

It’s all about the US Federal Reserve this Wednesday, and the possibility of a rate cut, the first since Chair Janet Yellen rose them back in December 2015. Concerns about a global economic slowdown have sent policymakers around the world into a dovish path, and the Fed is no exception. However, US policymakers have indicated that the economy has been doing good and that today’s movement should be considered “preventive.” A 25 bps rate cut is already priced in, so no surprise factor there. Odds for a 50bps rate cut are quite a few, but they are there and would be a surprise. Powell’s speech following the announcement is expected to offer a moderate tone, and the market’s interpretation of his words on futures moves will likely decide dollar’s trend. Ahead of the event, the USD/JPY pair is trading around 108.50, unchanged daily, and weekly basis.

Earlier in the day, Japan published Housing Starts, which rose by 0.3% YoY in June, although Construction Orders decreased by -4.2% in the same period. Japanese Consumer Confidence, in the same month, resulted at 37.8, missing the market’s expectations of 38.6. The US will release the ADP employment survey for July, with the private sector seen adding 150K new jobs.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is short-term neutral, as, in the 4 hours chart, it is trading below a flat 20 SMA at around 108.65, while above also directionless 100 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart are stuck around their midlines, lacking directional strength. The pair has been trading above a strong support at around 108.40 ever since the week started, but also unable to extend gains beyond 109.00, where it topped this July. A break of any of such extremes should lead to a continued move if it is aligned with the Fed event’s outcome.

Support levels: 108.40 108.00 107.65

Resistance levels: 108.65 109.00 109.35