USD/JPY analysis: waiting for NFP report

USD/JPY Current price: 113.21

The USD/JPY pair ends the day barely higher for a second consecutive day, having been contained within Wednesday's range, but holding near the twp-month high set this week and meeting buying interest on retracements towards 112.90, a Fibonacci support. The pair struggled for direction as poor US employment data should have sent it lower, but higher Treasury yields dented yen's demand. Also, limiting the advance was the sour tone in worldwide equities as most major indexes closed in the red. Japan will release its preliminary May leading and coincident index during the upcoming Asian session, expected with the first expected above April's figure, but the second below it. Technically, the pair presents a neutral-to-bullish stance in the short term, as in the 4 hours chart, the 100 and 200 SMAs keep advancing below the current level, with the shortest accelerating above the largest, but technical indicators have lost upward strength and hover around their mid-lines. Upcoming direction depends on the NFP outcome, with a huge positive surprise favoring an advance up to 114.40 a major static resistance area.

Support levels: 112.90 112.50 112.10

Resistance levels: 113.70 114.05 114.40

