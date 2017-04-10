USD/JPY analysis: wait-and-see stance persists ahead of NFP

USD/JPY Current price: 112.79

The USD/JPY pair closed the day flat around 112.80 after falling to a fresh weekly low of 112.31 at the beginning of the day, on dollar's softer tone across the board. The bounce took place early US session, when upbeat American data was out. First was the ADP, which showed that the private sector added more jobs than-expected in September. Later on the day, the services PMIs showed a sharp advance in the sector, with the Markit and the official ISM readings surpassing market's expectations. The strong numbers put local bonds under pressure, helping yields recover ground, therefore supporting the pair's recovery. The 10-year note yield advanced up to 2.34% but ended the day unchanged at 2.33%, preventing the pair from extending its rally. There are no news scheduled for Japan this Thursday, with China still on holidays, which means that sentiment and yields will keep on leading the way. The pair presents a neutral stance in the 4 hours chart, as it has been confined to a tight 110 pips' range ever since the week started. In the mentioned chart, technical indicators have turned flat around their mid-lines, but the price remains above bullish moving averages, with the 100 SMA now around 111.85. The downside seems well-limited, but the pair would need to break above 113.25, last week's high to gain upward strength, with scope then to test the key long-term resistance area at 114.40.

Support levels: 112.30 111.85 111.50

Resistance levels: 113.25 113.60 114.40

