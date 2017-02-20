USD/JPY analysis: wait-and-see mode may extend until Wednesday

USD/JPY Current price: 113.12

The USD/JPY pair saw little action this Monday, recovering modestly above the 113.00 figure, but unable to extend its recovery further, in spite of advancing equities in Asia and Europe. Japan will release its All Industry Activity index and the Nikkei Manufacturing PMI during the upcoming hours, both expected below previous readings. Still the pair will likely keep on correlating with US Treasury yields rather than trading on macroeconomic data. The modest recovery was contained by a bearish 100 SMA in the 4 hours chart that also shows that the RSI indicator remains flat around 45, whilst the Momentum indicator keeps recovering, but within negative territory, pretty much maintaining the downward potential intact, particularly after the sharp retracement from the 115.00 region. Speculative interest may prefer to wait until next Wednesday, when the FED will release the Minutes of its latest meeting, before taking firmer positions in the USD/JPY pair.

Support levels: 112.45 112.10 111.60

Resistance levels: 113.00 113.40 113.85

