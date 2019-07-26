USD/JPY Analysis: US GDP could push it above 109.00

USD/JPY Current price: 108.66
- Japanese core Tokyo inflation came in slightly better than anticipated in July.
- US Q2 GDP foreseen at 1.8% from 3.1% in the previous quarter.
- USD/JPY consolidates at two-week highs, backed by the recovery in government yields.
After spending the Asian session consolidating its latest gains, the USD/JPY pair is heading into the release of preliminary US Q2 GDP trading at two-week highs, underpinned by persistent dollar’s demand. Equities fell in Asia, following the lead of Wall Street, although the negative impact of the ECB’s monetary policy announcement in stocks fades in Europe, as local indexes trade marginally higher. US Treasury yields hover around Thursday’s closing levels, as speculative interest waits for US data.
Japan released Tokyo July inflation at the beginning of the day, which increased by 0.9% YoY, missing the market’s expectations of 1.1%. However, core inflation ex-fresh food, rose by more than anticipated, up by 0.9% against the 0.8% expected, and matching June’s reading.
The US economy is expected to have grown by 1.8% in the three months to June, following a 3.1% advance in the previous quarter. Speculation that the US could cut rates by more than 25 bps hit the greenback badly earlier this month, later diluted. Today’s growth data will be read in terms of the possible Fed’s reaction. A much better-than-anticipated number will likely diminish further odds for steeper cuts, therefore boost the American currency. A discouraging reading, on the other hand, will likely have the opposite effect, particularly considering is Friday, and market players will be looking for a reason to take profits out of the table.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has held above the 61.8% retracement of its July’s decline and its previous weekly highs in the 108.30/40 price zone, the immediate support. The top of the range just shy of 109.00 is the first possible bullish target should US data surprise to the upside. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators remain flat at around their weekly highs and at overbought readings. The same chart shows that the pair remains above its moving averages, still confined to a tight range, although with the 20 SMA advancing beyond the larger moving averages, somehow leaning the scale to the upside.
Support levels: 108.40 108.00 107.65
Resistance levels: 109.00 109.35 109.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
