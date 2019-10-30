USD/JPY Current price: 108.86
- Japanese Retail Sales surprised to the upside in September, market mute.
- Waiting for the US Q3 GDP and the Federal Reserve´s decision on monetary policy.
- USD/JPY offering a neutral-to-bullish stance in the short-term.
Wednesday has started in slow-motion but will end with a bang. Speculative interest is holding its breath ahead of US announcements, including the release of the preliminary estimate of the Q3 Gross Domestic Product and a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. This last is expected to cut rates by 25pbs for the third time this year.
Focus in US data
Ahead of the events, stocks’ markets are down in Asia and Europe, undermined by uncertainty related to the US-China trade relationship, as it has been put at doubt that these economies will sign the first part of an arrangement next November. Meanwhile, government debt yields are unchanged, hovering around Tuesday’s closing levels.
Japan released overnight September retail sales figures, which surprised to the upside. According to the official release, Retail Trade surged 7.1% in the month and by 9.1% when compared to a year earlier. Larger Retailer’s Sales was up by 10.0%, largely surpassing the expected 1.7% decline.
Apart from Q3 GDP, foreseen at 1.9% vs the previous 2.6%, the US will also release the ADP employment survey, expected to report 120K new jobs were added in October, following 135K new positions in September.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading around 108.85, offering a neutral-to-bullish stance, as it holds in a tight range near October highs. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing around a mild-bullish 20 SMA, while the larger moving averages maintain their bullish slopes below it. Technical indicators in the same chart lack directional strength, resting just above their midlines. Worse-than-expected US data will likely fuel demand for safe-haven assets, particularly if the Fed is more dovish than anticipated. The pair would have then room to test the 108.00 level, although further declines are unlikely beyond this last.
Support levels: 108.70 108.30 108.00
Resistance levels: 109.05 109.35 109.70
