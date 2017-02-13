USD/JPY analysis: upward potential limited as long as below 114.50

USD/JPY Current price: 113.80

The USD/JPY pair added modest 40 pips at the beginning of the week, surprisingly limited, despite rising US yields and equities. Early Monday, Japan released its Q4 GDP figures, showing that the economy expanded by 0.2% in the three months to December, and by 1% annually. The figures were slightly below market's expectations of 0.3% and 1.1% respectively, although Japan’s finance minister, Nobuteru Ishihara, said that the soft growth didn't affect the government’s view that the economy remains in a moderate recovery. During the upcoming Asians session, the country will release its December industrial production figures, with better-than-expected readings fueling confidence among local investors and resulting in the JPY easing further. From a technical point of view, the upward potential remains limited, given that the pair is below the critical 114.50/60 region, the 23.6% retracement of the latest bullish run, and where a bearish 200 SMA stands in the 4 hours chart. In the same time frame, the Momentum indicator has turned sharply lower, but remains within positive territory, while the RSI has also turned modestly lower around 60. The daily low was set at 113.43, the immediate support and the level to break to see the pair easing further below the 113.00 mark.

Support levels: 113.40 113.00 112.60

Resistance levels: 114.00 114.55 114.90

