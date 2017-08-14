USD/JPY analysis: up on the day, but far from bullish
The USD/JPY pair reached a daily high of 109.79, having spent most of the US session consolidating a few pips below the level, to end the day with gains, as the dollar beat its Japanese rival in the US afternoon, backed by an advance in equities and US Treasury yields. The 10-year note benchmark surged to 2.23% after ending last week at 2.19%, while for the 30-year note, the yield surged to 2.81% from previous 2.79%. Comments from Fed's Dudley, confident that US growth will remain around 2% and that inflation will move higher, also helped the greenback. From a technical point of view, the recent recovery seems corrective, as the price remains below the 110.00 mark, up from Friday's low around 100 pips after shedding nearly 600 from mid July. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators entered bullish territory with strong upward slopes, although would need to move further away from their mid-lines to confirm additional gains ahead. In the same chart, however, the price remains well below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest around 110.45, the level to surpass to confirm additional gains ahead.
Support levels: 109.25 108.80 108.45
Resistance levels: 110.05 110.45 110.70
