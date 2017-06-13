USD/JPY analysis: unlikely recovery beyond 112.00 needed to change bearish tone

USD/JPY Current price: 109.98

The USD/JPY pair traded around the 110.00 figure all through this Tuesday, peaking at 110.26, but retreating towards the mentioned threshold in the US afternoon, ending the day a couple of pips below it. Back to usual, the Japanese currency was aligned with US Treasury yields, tracking them for direction. Attention in Asia will center in Chinese data, while Japan will release its April Industrial Production figures, these last, hardly enough to trigger strong moves in the pair, moreover ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart favor a downward extension, given that the intraday recovery stalled short of the 61.8% retracement of its latest rally at 110.50, also below a bearish 100 SMA, now at 110.70. In the same chart, the Momentum indicator accelerated south below its mid-line, but the RSI indicator consolidates around 47, limiting chances of a steeper decline during the upcoming hours. Nevertheless, the risk remains towards the downside, and it will take an unlikely recovery beyond 112.00 to consider an interim bottom and further recoveries afterwards.

Support levels: 109.80 109.30 108.80

Resistance levels: 110.10 110.50 110.80

