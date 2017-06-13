USD/JPY analysis: unlikely recovery beyond 112.00 needed to change bearish tone
USD/JPY Current price: 109.98
The USD/JPY pair traded around the 110.00 figure all through this Tuesday, peaking at 110.26, but retreating towards the mentioned threshold in the US afternoon, ending the day a couple of pips below it. Back to usual, the Japanese currency was aligned with US Treasury yields, tracking them for direction. Attention in Asia will center in Chinese data, while Japan will release its April Industrial Production figures, these last, hardly enough to trigger strong moves in the pair, moreover ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart favor a downward extension, given that the intraday recovery stalled short of the 61.8% retracement of its latest rally at 110.50, also below a bearish 100 SMA, now at 110.70. In the same chart, the Momentum indicator accelerated south below its mid-line, but the RSI indicator consolidates around 47, limiting chances of a steeper decline during the upcoming hours. Nevertheless, the risk remains towards the downside, and it will take an unlikely recovery beyond 112.00 to consider an interim bottom and further recoveries afterwards.
Support levels: 109.80 109.30 108.80
Resistance levels: 110.10 110.50 110.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.