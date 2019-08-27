USD/JPY Current price: 105.80

Japanese July Corporate Service Price Index came in at 0.5%.

US-China trade war to keep escalating and hurting the market’s sentiment.

USD/JPY at risk to retest yearly lows on a break below 105.60, the immediate support.

The USD/JPY pair has lost the 106.00 level overnight, trading marginally lower at around 105.80, up from a daily low of 105.58. The Japanese currency strengthens on the back of lingering trade war concerns, while the dollar eases as the yield curve inverted once again, spurring fears of a US recession. The yield for the benchmark 10-year note is currently at 1.50% while the yield on the 2-year note stands at 1.52%. Meanwhile, equities trade mixed, amid the prevalent uncertainty.

Japan released the July Corporate Service Price Index, which came in at 0.5% when compared to a year earlier, worse than the expected 0.6% and the previous 0.7%. Dismal Japanese data indicates that the Bank of Japan will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy. The US will publish today minor data, with Consumer Confidence being the most relevant figure.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, and in the short-term, the 4 hours chart for the USD/JPY pair indicates that the risk remains skewed to the downside, as the pair was unable to advance beyond its 20 and 100 SMA, both converging with a bearish slope in the 106.20 price zone. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart stand within negative levels, although with limited strength downward. So far, the pair has found support at the 50% retracement of its latest decline at around 105.60, the immediate support. Below it, selling interest will likely increase, risking a retest of the yearly low at 104.44 in the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 105.60 105.25 104.90

Resistance levels: 106.00 106.40 106.80