USD/JPY Current price: 107.90
- Mixed Chinese data fell short of spooking growth concerns, Q2 GDP at 27 years low.
- Quiet macroeconomic start to the week in Europe and the US.
- USD/JPY short-term bearish as long as it remains below the 108.30 level.
The USD/JPY pair remains depressed below the 108.00 and having pierced last week’s low by a couple of pips, settling the daily low so far at 107.79. The market continues getting rid of the greenback in a scenario that combines hopes for monetary stimulus coming from the biggest central banks, and fears of a global economic downturn.
The positive momentum of Wall Street from last Friday helped Asian indexes to remain afloat, although European indexes are under-performing, trading in the red. US futures in the meantime, keep pressuring record highs. As for US Treasury yields, they hold steady near Friday’s closing levels and at three-week highs.
Japan didn’t release relevant data amid a local holiday, but China kept investors busy, as it released multiple first-tier figures, among which, the most relevant was Q2 GDP which came in at 6.2% as expected, anyway with the economy growing at its slowest rate in 27 years. Nevertheless, Retail Sales and Industrial Production surprised to the upside, both bouncing sharply in June.
The US macroeconomic calendar has little to offer, as the country will only release the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for July, foreseen at 2.0 from -8.6 in June.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The short-term technical picture keeps the risk skewed to the downside, as the 4 hours chart shows that bulls failed to push the pair above the 100 SMA, which remains below the 20 and 200 SMA. The Momentum indicator recovered within negative levels, but the RSI indicator maintains a modest downward slope, currently at 39, all of which indicates that demand for the safe-haven Yen is larger than that of its American rival. The 107.70 level is the immediate support, with a break below it not enough to trigger a bearish run, but favoring a continued slide for the upcoming sessions. The pair would need to recover beyond 108.30 to shrug off, at least temporarily, the negative stance.
Support levels: 107.70 107.25 106.90
Resistance levels: 108.30 108.65 109.00
