USD/JPY analysis: trading sub-110.00, bearish

The USD/JPY pair fell to a fresh 2-week low of 108.80 before recovering some ground on a hawkish Yellen, but closed the day in the red anyway as markets were not convinced by her words. The most clear sign of this distrust is yields' behavior as after plummeting to fresh yearly lows posted a modest recovery post-Fed. The 10-year note benchmark ended at 2.14%, down from previous 2.21%, and well below the low set last November with the US election. From a technical point of view, the pair is still in the bearish path, ending the day well below its 100 and 200 SMAs in the 4 hours chart, whilst settling further away from the 61.8% retracement of the latest bullish run at 110.50. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame have bounced from oversold readings, but remain within negative territory, maintaining the risk towards the downside.

