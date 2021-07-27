USD/JPY
The USD/JPY has revealed that it respects the resistance of the 110.40 level. Meanwhile, support appears to be provided by the 110.10 level and the 100-hour simple moving average. However, on Tuesday morning, the support of the simple moving average was passed.
In the case that the rate surges, the rate would have to pass the 110.40 level before encountering the July 23 high level at 110.60. Take into account that other July high levels are also located at round exchange rate levels. Namely, July 14 high is at 110.70 and the July 7 high is at 110.80.
However, a potential decline of the pair would find support in the 110.00 mark, the weekly simple pivot point at 110.09 and the 200-hour simple pivot point at 110.05.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays sluggish around 1.1800, US Durable Goods Orders eyed
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1800, mostly unchanged on a day, heading into Tuesday’s European open. In doing so, the major currency pair fails to hold the week-start optimism virus news and pre-data/events caution defends the US dollar bulls.
GBP/USD: Bulls struggle above 1.3820
GBP/USD prints minor gains on Tuesday in the early European session. The pair recorded a rally of almost 100 pips on Monday. Additional gains for the pair envisioned if price breaks 1.3830. Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a bullish bias.
Gold slips below $1,800 as USD lingers near highs
Gold prices loiter near the $1,800 mark for the past five trading sessions. The US dollar remains steady near the four-month high ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The prices moved cautiously despite the general negative sentiments surrounding the greenback.
VeChain price reaches the limit, easy money in VET has been made
VeChain price did trade below the June 22 low in July but has responded with a 40% return (based on the current price) over the last six trading days, a sign of commitment and emotion in a cryptocurrency that had lead the market lower.
FX: 10 things to watch this week
Taking a look at the economic calendar, it is set to be a busy week for the forex market. There’s a central bank rate decision, GDP, inflation and employment reports scheduled for release. A number of big tech companies have ...