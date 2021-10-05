USD/JPY
On Tuesday morning, the USD/JPY was located between the support of the 55 and 200-hour simple moving averages near 111.05 and the resistance of the weekly simple pivot point at 111.24 and the 100-hour SMA at 111.35.
If the pair surges and passes the weekly simple pivot point and the 100-hour simple moving average, the USD/JPY might aim at the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 111.93. Above the pivot point, the 112.00 level could once again serve as resistance.
Meanwhile, a decline would look for support in the 55 and 200-hour simple moving averages at 111.05. In addition, the 111.00 level could provide support. However, note that the 200-hour SMA and the 111.00 failed to hold and were pierced during Monday's trading. Due to that reason, it can be assumed that a potential decline could reach the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 110.39.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
