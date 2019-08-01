USD/JPY Current Price: 107.32

US Treasury yields accelerated their slump after Trump announced a new round of tariffs.

Japanese Nikkei Manufacturing PMI dropped in July to 49.4.

USD/JPY heading toward 106.60/70 price zone, 107.20 support in the way.

Dollar’s momentum post-Fed sent the USD/JPY pair up to 109.31, its highest since May 31, to later lose over 200 pips and close the day near a daily low of 107.25. The yen appreciated modestly during Asian trading hours, but accelerated its advance during US trading hours, as US Treasury yields collapsed. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.95%, and then came Trump. The US President surprisingly announced a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports, to become effective on September 1. Wall Street collapsed reverting strong initial gains while US Treasury yields falling further and that for the 10-year note touching 1.87%

The Japanese Nikkei Manufacturing PMI released at the beginning of the day missed the market’s expectations, dropping to 49.4 in July from 49.6 in June. The Bank of Japan will release the Minutes of its latest meeting during the upcoming Asian session, yet clearly will be overshadowed by the dominant risk-off sentiment.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading close to its July low at 107.20, and a break below this last will likely exacerbate the slump during the upcoming sessions. In the 4 hours chart, the pair broke below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators head south almost vertically, entering oversold territory. Daily basis, the technical picture is also bearish with the pair collapsing below the 20 DMA. Below the mentioned 107.20 level, the decline could continue toward the 106.60/70 price zone.

Support levels: 107.20 106.90 106.65

Resistance levels: 107.65 108.00 108.40