USD/JPY Current price: 108.91

Japanese Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index declined by more than anticipated in June.

USD/JPY technically bullish, but Powell’s words in the way.

Demand for the greenback has receded ahead of Fed’s Chief testimony before a special Congressional commission, although the currency retreated just modestly against its major rivals. The USD/JPY pair continues consolidating just below the 109.00 level, with the downside limited by soaring government debt yields, as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stands at 2.10%. Equities trade mixed, but as Wall Street pared the bleeding, and ahead of the critical Fed-related event, indexes remain stuck to their opening levels.

At the beginning of the day, Japan released the June Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index, which declined by 0.5%MoM and by 0.1% YoY, missing the market’s expectations. The US has no relevant data scheduled for release, but as said, Head’s Powell will offer the semiannual testimony before the Congress. It will start with some prepared remarks, followed by a Q&A session led by the committee. Speculative interest is waiting to see whether the Fed will maintain the latest “preventive” approach to rate cuts.

From a technical point of view, the pair is short-term bullish according to the 4 hours chart, as it continues developing above all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA maintaining its bullish slope above the larger ones. The Momentum indicator turned higher within positive levels after correcting overbought conditions, while the RSI keeps consolidating near its recent highs, currently at 64. Fed’s Powell words are expected to trigger some volatile moves across the FX board, with the direction depending on his approach to future rate hikes.

Support levels: 108.60 108.35 108.00

Resistance levels: 109.00 109.40 109.75