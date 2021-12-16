USD/JPY

The support of the 200-hour simple moving average held on Tuesday. The SMA caused a surge, which by the middle of Wednesday had reached the resistance zone of the December high level zone at 113.88/113.96. In addition, the weekly R1 simple pivot point was located in the zone at 113.95.

A passing of the resistance of the December high zone at 113.88/113.96 might not result in a surge, as the 114.00 level could provide resistance. Above the 114.00 mark, the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 114.51 and the 114.50 are highly likely set up to stop a surge.

Meanwhile, a bounce off from the resistance zone would look for support in the 50, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages at 113.65, 113.60 and 113.50. Further below, the weekly simple pivot point at 113.40 is set to act as support.