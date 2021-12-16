USD/JPY
The support of the 200-hour simple moving average held on Tuesday. The SMA caused a surge, which by the middle of Wednesday had reached the resistance zone of the December high level zone at 113.88/113.96. In addition, the weekly R1 simple pivot point was located in the zone at 113.95.
A passing of the resistance of the December high zone at 113.88/113.96 might not result in a surge, as the 114.00 level could provide resistance. Above the 114.00 mark, the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 114.51 and the 114.50 are highly likely set up to stop a surge.
Meanwhile, a bounce off from the resistance zone would look for support in the 50, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages at 113.65, 113.60 and 113.50. Further below, the weekly simple pivot point at 113.40 is set to act as support.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
