USD/JPY
The support of the 200-hour simple moving average held on Tuesday. The SMA caused a surge, which by the middle of Wednesday had reached the resistance zone of the December high level zone at 113.88/113.96. In addition, the weekly R1 simple pivot point was located in the zone at 113.95.
A passing of the resistance of the December high zone at 113.88/113.96 might not result in a surge, as the 114.00 level could provide resistance. Above the 114.00 mark, the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 114.51 and the 114.50 are highly likely set up to stop a surge.
Meanwhile, a bounce off from the resistance zone would look for support in the 50, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages at 113.65, 113.60 and 113.50. Further below, the weekly simple pivot point at 113.40 is set to act as support.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, closes in on 1.1300
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound toward 1.1300.
GBP/USD recovers to mid-1.3200s as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and turned positive on the day near 1.3250. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
GBP/USD recovers to mid-1.3200s as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and turned positive on the day near 1.3250. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?