USD/JPY Current price: 107.95
- Japanese data surprised mostly to the downside, spurring economic growth concerns.
- Political turmoil remains as the main market motor ahead of first-tier data.
- USD/JPY could extend its advance up to 108.47, September monthly high.
The USD/JPY pair is trading just below the 108.00 level, confined to a tight range ever since the week started. Despite some positive risk-related headlines during the weekend, the currency market was unable to produce relevant moves. Equities gapped higher at the weekly opening, but trade mixed at the time being, while government debt yields recovered the ground lost, trading little changed from Friday’s close, all of which reflects a certain degree of uncertainty keeping investors side-lined.
As usual, the first week of the month is fulfilled with first-tier macroeconomic releases, which exacerbate the quietness triggered political uncertainty. This Monday, Japan released the preliminary estimates of August Industrial Production, which fell 1.2% when compared to the previous month and by 4.7% when compared to a year earlier, much worse than anticipated. Housing Starts also disappointed, falling by 7.1% in the same month, while Construction Orders plummeted by 25.9%. Retail Trade was the only positive news, as it rose by 4.8% MoM and by 2.0% YoY. The US will release today the Chicago PMI for September and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index, both expected to decline when compared to August.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is technically bullish according to the 4 hours chart, although it needs to break above 108.10 to be able to extend its gains. In the mentioned chart, the 20 and 100 SMA converge around 107.80 with bullish slopes, providing an immediate short-term support, while technical indicators are bouncing modestly from their daily lows within positive ground, indicating limited strength upward. Nevertheless, the downside will remain limited as long as the pair holds above 107.55, a strong Fibonacci support.
Support levels: 107.80 107.55 107.20
Resistance levels: 108.45 108.90 109.20
