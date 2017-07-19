USD/JPY analysis: technically bearish, but BOJ in the way

USD/JPY Current price: 111.70

The USD/JPY pair extended its decline down to 111.55 this Wednesday, its lowest since June 27th, with persistent dollar's weakness being the main driver for the pair. US data released ahead of Wall Street's opening came in better-than-expected, but was not enough to push the pair back above the 112.00 level, and in fact the mentioned low was achieved after the release. During the upcoming Asian session, Japan will release its trade balance figures for June, and more relevant, the latest monetary policy decision from the local Central Bank. Investors are not expecting any surprise from Kuroda and Co. this time, although there were some rumors making the rounds that the BOJ will drop its inflation target during this meeting. Policymakers will focus on the yield-curve control, which is seen as negative for the yen. Anyway, and with the ongoing dollar's weakness, a sharp recovery seems quite unlikely. Technically, the risk remains towards the downside, given that in the 4 hour chart, the price is right below its 200 SMA and barely holding above the 50% retracement of its June/July advance at 111.60, the immediate support, whilst technical indicators lost directional strength, but remain well below their mid-lines.

Support levels: 111.60 111.20 110.90

Resistance levels: 112.30 112.70 113.10

