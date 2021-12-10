USD/JPY
The 200-hour simple moving average has provided enough support for a surge to start. Namely, the rate is once again approaching the resistance zone at 113.88/113.97.
A passing of the high-level zone at 113.88/113.97 might result in a surge to the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 114.53. However, note that the 114.00 and 114.50 levels might act as resistance.
Meanwhile, a decline of the pair is highly likely going to find support in the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 113.69, the 50 and 100-hour simple moving averages near 113.60 and the 200-hour SMA at 113.30.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
