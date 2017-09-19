USD/JPY analysis: supported by yields, but limited ahead of Fed
USD/JPY Current price: 111.47
The USD/JPY pair heads into Wall Street's close unchanged for the day in the 111.50 price zone, pulling back from a fresh multi-week high of 111.87, achieved early Europe. Soft US data was behind the retracement, later exacerbated by US President Trump menacing to "totally destroy" North Korea in the event of a war with the country. Still, the market is paying much less attention to risk-related headlines coming from this particular front, with the pair quickly recovering ground, particularly as US yields extended their latest advance. The 10-year note yield is up to 2.24% from previous 2.23%, while the 30-year note yield also ticked up to 2.81% from 2.80%. The pair is biased higher according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as technical indicators are aiming to regain the upside, with the Momentum bouncing from its 100 level, and the RSI around 64, whilst the price remains well above moving averages, both converging around 109.70. Upcoming direction anyway, will depend on how the market takes Fed's announcement on monetary policy, as if it´s seen dovish, the pair can return towards the 110.00 price zone.
Support levels: 111.30 111.00 110.70
Resistance levels: 112.00 112.45 112.80
