USD/JPY Current price: 106.99

Markets on pause ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report.

Risk-on persists, although Fed’s Powell is set to speak before the week ends.

USD/JPY about to challenge critical resistance at 107.45.

The USD/JPY pair trades uneventfully around the 107.00 level ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll release, confined since the day started to a 20 pips’ range. The perception of risk remained positive, with Asian shares following Wall Street’s advance, although European ones are moving at a slower pace, amid a cautious stance ahead of the US session. Government debt yields remain at weekly highs, reflecting the latest market’s optimism.

Japan released overnight the preliminary estimate of the July Leading Economic Index, which came in at 93.6, while the same estimate for the Coincident Index resulted at 99.8. But the focus is now on US employment data and a speech from Fed’s Chair Powell. The US Nonfarm Payroll report is expected to show that the country has added 158K new jobs in August, in line with July’s 164K. The unemployment rate is seen steady at 3.7%, while average hourly earnings are seen up by 0.3% monthly basis and by 3.1% when compared to a year earlier. The report has little chances of impressing, as the expected numbers are in line with those seen in the last couple of month. Jay Powell, on the other hand, can rock the board as he did a couple of weeks ago, triggering US President Trump’s anger.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is holding just above the 50% retracement of the August decline, with the next Fibonacci resistance, the 61.8% retracement of such a slide, at 107.45. In the 4 hours chart, the pair retains its bullish stance, as it’s developing above all of its moving averages, with only the 20 SMA, aiming modestly higher. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart hold within overbought levels, with modest downward slopes reflecting the lack of upward momentum rather than signaling bullish exhaustion.

Support levels: 106.65 106.30 105.90

Resistance levels: 107.10 107.45 107.80