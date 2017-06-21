USD/JPY analysis: stubbornly linked to Treasury yields

USD/JPY Current price: 111.32

The USD/JPY pair closed the day unchanged around 111.30, still stubbornly attached to yields' behavior and despite news coming from both major economies. The Bank of Japan released the Minutes of its latest meeting at the beginning of the day, cooling down speculation of tapering surged during the past few weeks. Policy makers officers acknowledged that the amount of government debt purchases will fluctuate under the current quantitative easing programme, but don't expect that to pose a problem, while also recognized that there's a long way ahead before inflation reaches the desirable target of 2%. In the US, existing home sales surprised to the upside, up in May by 1.1%, following a notable decline in April of 2.5% according to the official report. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the price struggles around a modestly bearish 200 SMA and the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run, while technical indicators eased within positive territory, lacking, however, directional strength, all of which limits chances of further gains ahead. A stronger decline is likely only on a break below 110.50, a strong Fibonacci support.

Support levels: 111.25 110.80 110.50

Resistance levels: 111.60 112.00 112.45

