USD/JPY analysis: Struggling to advance, soft US data weighed

USD/JPY Current price: 115.04

The USD/JPY pair closed the week a handful of pips above the 115.00 level, underpinned by a surprise move by the BOJ as the Central Bank increased its buying of 5 to 10-year bond yields from ¥410B to ¥450B. The 10-year JGB yield dropped to 0.075% from previous 0.09%, whilst the 5-year yield fell to -0.10%. Also, supporting the pair this past week was a strong rally in equities, although gains were limited on Friday by soft US data. The pair has set a strong floor in the 112.50 region, from where it recovered strongly in the past two weeks, yet given that the recovery stalled below the high within both lows, at 115.60, the upward potential remains limited. In the daily chart, technical indicators head higher, but are still unable to enter bullish territory, whilst the 100 DMA keeps heading north below the current level, indicating that a break above the mentioned resistance could indicate further gains for the upcoming days. In the 4 hours chart, however, technical indicators have lost upward strength, now consolidating within positive territory, whilst the price stands above a still bearish 100 SMA, but below its 200 SMA, this last around 116.00.

Support levels: 114.50 114.00 113.60

Resistance levels: 115.35 115.60 116.00

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY