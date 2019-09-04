USD/JPY Current Price: 106.37
- A substantial recovery in equities helped the pair to remain afloat.
- Government bond-yields recovered, but Treasuries failed to impress.
- USD/JPY bullish only once beyond 106.90 Fibonacci resistance.
The USD/JPY pair has recovered the 106.00 level, surpassing its previous weekly high for a couple of pips, hitting a daily high of 106.44. as risk-on flows dominated the last trading session of the day. Equities were up throughout the day with Wall Street posting an impressive comeback amid encouraging data coming from China and hopes that the UK Parliament will prevent PM Johnson from crashing out of the Union without a deal. Government bond yields recovered, with Italian ones leading the way on news a new coalition government could soon be agreed. Limited demand for the dollar, however, kept the upside in check. At the beginning of the day, Japan released the Jibun Bank Services PMI for August, which came in at 53.3, missing the market’s expectations of 53.4 although better than the previous 51.8. This Thursday, the Japanese calendar has nothing relevant to offer.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair continues trading around the 38.2% retracement of its August decline, with a neutral-to-bullish stance in its 4 hours chart, as the Momentum indicator remains flat around its 100 level while the RSI indicator advances above its mid-line. In the mentioned chart, moving averages continue to lack directional strength, with the 20 and 100 SMA converging at around 106.20, and the 200 SMA above the current level. The 50% retracement of the mentioned slide comes at around 106.90, the level to surpass to see the upward momentum building up.
Support levels: 106.15 105.90 105.50
Resistance levels: 106.90 107.10 107.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to intraday gains
The EUR/USD pair holds around 1.1030 following comments from different Fed officials, doing no favor to the dollar as a dovish stance prevailed. EUR gains moderated by Lagarde’s words, indicating the monetary policy will remain “highly accommodative.”
GBP/USD extends advance as Parliament blocks no-deal Brexit until Jan 2020
The GBP/USD pair extends its advance beyond 1.2220 on news that MPs approved a bill to block a no-deal Brexit until at least Jan 31, 2020. Bill now heading into the upper chamber. UK PM Johnson called for a general election on October 15.
USD/JPY: consolidation continues
Japan’s Services PMI improved to 53.3 in August, missed the market’s expectations. The dollar remains pressured by the poor ISM Manufacturing PMI released Tuesday. USD/JPY at neutral ground, although long-term bearish perspective still valid.
Cryptos remain bullish ahead of imminent SolidX, VanEck ETF launch
Cryptocurrencies have consolidated their gains ahead of Thursday's ETF launch. The technical picture remains bullish for digital coins. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.
Gold extends gains and hits fresh six-year highs above $1550
Gold rose further during the American session favored by the combination of an improvement in risk sentiment, a weaker US Dollar and also a decline in US yields.