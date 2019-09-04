USD/JPY Current Price: 106.37

A substantial recovery in equities helped the pair to remain afloat.

Government bond-yields recovered, but Treasuries failed to impress.

USD/JPY bullish only once beyond 106.90 Fibonacci resistance.

The USD/JPY pair has recovered the 106.00 level, surpassing its previous weekly high for a couple of pips, hitting a daily high of 106.44. as risk-on flows dominated the last trading session of the day. Equities were up throughout the day with Wall Street posting an impressive comeback amid encouraging data coming from China and hopes that the UK Parliament will prevent PM Johnson from crashing out of the Union without a deal. Government bond yields recovered, with Italian ones leading the way on news a new coalition government could soon be agreed. Limited demand for the dollar, however, kept the upside in check. At the beginning of the day, Japan released the Jibun Bank Services PMI for August, which came in at 53.3, missing the market’s expectations of 53.4 although better than the previous 51.8. This Thursday, the Japanese calendar has nothing relevant to offer.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair continues trading around the 38.2% retracement of its August decline, with a neutral-to-bullish stance in its 4 hours chart, as the Momentum indicator remains flat around its 100 level while the RSI indicator advances above its mid-line. In the mentioned chart, moving averages continue to lack directional strength, with the 20 and 100 SMA converging at around 106.20, and the 200 SMA above the current level. The 50% retracement of the mentioned slide comes at around 106.90, the level to surpass to see the upward momentum building up.

Support levels: 106.15 105.90 105.50

Resistance levels: 106.90 107.10 107.40