USD/JPY Current Price: 107.12
- Concerns related to the trade war keeping the pair directionless.
- Japanese data generally encouraging, September Machine Tool Orders next.
- USD/JPY needs to extend gains above 107.55 to shrug off the negative stance.
The USD/JPY pair trimmed most of its intraday losses to close Tuesday little changed around 107.15, recovering from an intraday low of 106.80. The yen appreciated during the first half of the day as fears were dominating the scene following tough words from the US and Chinese representatives suggesting there were no chances both countries would reach a trade deal when they meet this week.
Japanese data released during Asian trading hours were generally encouraging. The August Trade Balance posted a surplus of ¥50.9B, much better than the previous ¥-74.5B, while the Current Account balance in the same month also beat expectations, increasing to ¥2,157.7B. The September Eco Watchers Survey shows that the Outlook remains sour, as the index contracted to 36.9 from 39.7, although the assessment of the current situation improved, with the index up to 46.7 from 42.8 previously. The country will release early Wednesday, preliminary September Machine Tool Orders, previously at -37.4%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has spent the day within Monday’s range, having briefly pierced a Fibonacci support at around 106.90 but now settling above it. In the 4 hours chart, the pair continues seesawing around a directionless 200 SMA and above an also flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators have held above their midlines but retreating, suggesting buyers remain side-lined. The positive case would be firmer once above 107.55, the next Fibonacci resistance.
Support levels: 107.00 106.80 106.45
Resistance levels: 107.55 107.90 108.15
