USD/JPY analysis: struggling around broken trend-line

USD/JPY Current price: 117.35

Dollar's momentum, triggered by rising stocks and better-than-expected US data, resulted in the USD/JPY pair advancing up to 118.60, where the pair also topped last December. The rally, however, was quickly reverted mid US session, with the pair plummeting to 117.21, its lowest for the day and settling a few pips above this last ahead of the Asian opening. The dollar index rallied to its highest in almost 15 years this Tuesday, printing 103.76 before turning sharply lower and closing the day around 103.00, with the JPY replicating DXY's moves. Japanese banks will be opening for the first time this week, following a long year-end holiday, bringing alongside the release of local manufacturing and services PMIs. In the meantime, the pair has formed a double top in the mentioned 118.30, with the neckline at 116.04, the low set last December 29th. A break below this last should lead to a fall down to the 114.00 region, this last a major static support as its stands for the 23.6% retracement of the 2011/15 rally. In the 4 hours chart, the price has pulled back to the daily descendant trend line broken earlier in the day, whilst technical indicators turned sharply lower, but hold within positive territory, as a break below 117.00 is required to confirm additional declines. In this last chart, the 100 SMA keeps heading higher at 116.60, providing a dynamic intraday support.

Support levels: 117.00 116.60 116.20

Resistance levels: 117.55 117.90 118.30

