USD/JPY analysis: still unable to pick up

USD/JPY Current price: 110.72

After a modest advance, the USD/JPY pair is back to square one daily basis hovering around the 110.70 price zone. The Japanese yen saw a limited intraday advance amid strength within local equities, as the Nikkei added over 100 points, tracking last Friday's Wall Street gains, also backed by strong local data. According to the official release, the coincident and leading indexes surged to their highest in over three years last June, with preliminary estimates at 117.2 and 106.3 respectively. Early Tuesday, attention will center on June trade figures, as Japan is expected to present a large surplus after a ¥115.1B deficit posted in June. From a technical point of view, the risk remains towards the downside, as the early intraday advance stalled short of the 50% retracement of its latest daily slide around 111.05, the immediate resistance whilst the 100 SMA maintains its sharp bearish slope well above the current level. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned chart continues heading north within positive territory, but the RSI indicator already turned south around 53, this last anticipating some further slides ahead.

Support levels: 110.35 109.85 109.50

Resistance levels: 111.05 111.40 111.85

