USD/JPY Current Price: 108.81

Dollar stronger following the Fed’s preventive rate cut.

Japanese Nikkei Manufacturing PMI foreseen at 49.6 in July.

USD/JPY offering a neutral-to-bullish stance ahead of the Asian opening.

The USD/JPY pair reached the 109.00 price zone within Fed Chief Powell’s speech, retreating from the level afterward. The US Central Bank’s decision to cut rates by 25bps as expected and the decision seen less-dovish than anticipated, sent Wall Street nose-diving, limiting the upside potential of the pair, alongside with government bond yields, as following an initial bounce, US Treasury yields, fell to fresh weekly lows, to finish the American session barely above such lows.

Earlier in the day, Japan published Housing Starts, which rose by 0.3% YoY in June, although Construction Orders decreased by -4.2% in the same period. Japanese Consumer Confidence, in the same month, resulted at 37.8, missing the market’s expectations of 38.6. Early Thursday, the Japanese macroeconomic calendar will include the Nikkei Manufacturing PMI for July, foreseen at 49.6, unchanged from the previous reading.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair holds near its daily highs, although it still needs to break above 109.00 and trigger stops suspected beyond it to resume its advance. The 4 hours chart shows that the pair surpassed its previous July’s high by just one pip, also that the pair has recovered above its 20 SMA, which remains flats. Technical indicators have resumed their advances, with the RSI currently advancing at around 62 but the Momentum still within neutral levels, failing to confirm another leg south.

Support levels: 108.40 108.00 107.65

Resistance levels: 109.00 109.35 109.80