USD/JPY Current Price: 108.81
- Dollar stronger following the Fed’s preventive rate cut.
- Japanese Nikkei Manufacturing PMI foreseen at 49.6 in July.
- USD/JPY offering a neutral-to-bullish stance ahead of the Asian opening.
The USD/JPY pair reached the 109.00 price zone within Fed Chief Powell’s speech, retreating from the level afterward. The US Central Bank’s decision to cut rates by 25bps as expected and the decision seen less-dovish than anticipated, sent Wall Street nose-diving, limiting the upside potential of the pair, alongside with government bond yields, as following an initial bounce, US Treasury yields, fell to fresh weekly lows, to finish the American session barely above such lows.
Earlier in the day, Japan published Housing Starts, which rose by 0.3% YoY in June, although Construction Orders decreased by -4.2% in the same period. Japanese Consumer Confidence, in the same month, resulted at 37.8, missing the market’s expectations of 38.6. Early Thursday, the Japanese macroeconomic calendar will include the Nikkei Manufacturing PMI for July, foreseen at 49.6, unchanged from the previous reading.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair holds near its daily highs, although it still needs to break above 109.00 and trigger stops suspected beyond it to resume its advance. The 4 hours chart shows that the pair surpassed its previous July’s high by just one pip, also that the pair has recovered above its 20 SMA, which remains flats. Technical indicators have resumed their advances, with the RSI currently advancing at around 62 but the Momentum still within neutral levels, failing to confirm another leg south.
Support levels: 108.40 108.00 107.65
Resistance levels: 109.00 109.35 109.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
