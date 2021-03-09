USD/JPY Analysis: Still no signs of bullish exhaustion despite extremely overbought conditions

USD/JPY continued scaling higher and shot to fresh nine-month tops on Tuesday.

Sustained USD buying, the risk-on mood remained supportive of the momentum.

Softer Japanese macro data undermined the JPY and provided an additional boost.

The USD/JPY pair prolonged its recent strong bullish trajectory and climbed beyond the 109.00 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday, hitting the highest level since June 2020. The safe-haven Japanese yen remained one of the worst-performing major currencies over the past three weeks or so amid growing optimism over a stronger global economic recovery. The strong move up for the fifth consecutive day – also marking the tenth day of a positive move in the previous eleven – was further supported by sustained US dollar buying.

Friday's stunning NFP report reinforced the upbeat US economic outlook, which along with the passage of a massive US fiscal stimulus bill continued underpinning the greenback. The US Senate on Saturday voted 50-49 in favour of US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and triggered another sell-off in the US fixed income market. Adding to this, expectations for an uptick in US inflation pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US bond back above the 1.60%, or over one-year tops touched last week and benefitted the USD.

The JPY was also weighed down by the downward revision of Japanese GDP, which showed that the economy expanded by a slower than initially reported pace during the fourth quarter of 2020. According to the Cabinet Office, Japan's economy grew by 2.8% during October-December. The figure translates into an annualized growth rate of 11.7% as against the preliminary estimates for an expansion of 12.7%. Adding to this, Household spending slumped 6.1% in January, suggesting that the economy may have slammed on the brakes in the January-March quarter.

There isn't any major market-moving data due for release from the US on Tuesday. Hence, the US bond yields will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Investors might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment in order to grab some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the relentless rally is yet to show any signs of bullish exhaustion and the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders. That said, extremely overbought conditions warrant some caution for aggressive bulls. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for any further appreciating move. In the meantime, any further positive move now seems to confront stiff resistance near May-June 2020 swing highs, around the 109.80-85 region. Some follow-through buying has the potential to push the pair further beyond the key 110.00 psychological mark, towards testing the next relevant resistance near the 110.40-50 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 109.00 mark now seems to find decent support near the 108.65-60 region. Some follow-through weakness might prompt some long-unwinding trade and accelerate the corrective slide towards the 108.00 mark. The latter coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 112.23-101.18 sharp fall and should now act as a strong base for the major. Only a sustained break below the mentioned support will negate the near-term constructive outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to fall further.