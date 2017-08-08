USD/JPY analysis: still heading towards 109.85 and lower

USD/JPY Current price: 110.41

The USD/JPY pair ended the day in the red around 110.40, having quickly reverted an advance up to 110.82, this last triggered by strong US employment data, as the number of open jobs reached a record high of 6.16 million at the end of June, up 461,000 from May and exceeding the expected 5.6 million. Anyway, the pair resumed its decline afterwards, retaining the bearish bias seen over the last few weeks. The pair keeps trading within Fibonacci levels, trapped most of this Tuesday between the 23.6% and the 38.2% retracement of the latest daily decline between 112.18 and 109.84, with scope to test this last on a break below the daily low of 110.24. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart support such decline as the 100 SMA extended its slide above the current level, now around 111.10, while the Momentum indicator entered bearish territory with a strong bearish slope and the RSI indicator resumed its slide after failing to surpass its mid-line, currently at 46.

Support levels: 110.25 109.85 109.50

Resistance levels: 110.70 111.05 111.40

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY