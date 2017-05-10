USD/JPY analysis: still flat, but waiting almost over

USD/JPY Current price: 112.80

The USD/JPY pair continued trading within a well-limited intraday range, falling to 112.41 at the beginning of the US session, to end the day pretty much flat around 112.80. A week of holidays in China, the absence of relevant Japanese data, and limited progress in US Treasury yields ever since the week started, kept investors away from the pair ahead of the key event of the week, the US Nonfarm Payroll report, to be released this Friday. The US economy is expected to have added 90,000 new jobs in September, as forecasters priced in the effects of the hurricanes that tore Texas and Florida last month. The unemployment rate, however, is expected to have remained unchanged at 4.4%. The late recovery in the pair was backed by an advance in US Treasury yield, which surged to 2.35% from previous 2.33%, but ahead of Payrolls, was not enough to push the pair through the 113.00 figure. The short term picture is neutral according to the 4 hours chart, as after a brief slide into negative territory, technical indicators have returned to neutral territory, with no clear directional strength, whilst the price keeps developing above its 100 and 200 SMAs, which limit the bearish potential. Anyway, the upcoming direction will depend on how investors take the US NFP report, and how it could affect odds for a Fed´s rate hike for December.

Support levels: 112.30 111.85 111.50

Resistance levels: 113.25 113.60 114.40

