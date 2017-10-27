USD/JPY analysis: still bullish, but retreating from critical resistance

USD/JPY Current price: 13.67

US Treasury yields still the main motor for the pair.

Long-term bullish ahead of major US events later this week.

The USD/JPY hit 114.44 early Friday, but closed the week at 113.67, measly 10 pips above previous week's close. Dollar's broad strength, triggered by ECB's dovish cut of QE, later fueled by Wall Street rallying to record highs and solid US data, was not enough to offset a slide in Treasury yields, the main motor for the pair. Yields surged to their highest in eight months mid-week on a looming decision about Fed Yellen's replacement, but edged lower on Friday as Trump's favorite is seem to be Jerome Powell, which will mean practically no changes to the ongoing monetary policy. Longer-term yields fell on the last trading day of the week, although the 2-year note surged to its highest since 2008, with the yield-curve flattening even further. The retracement was also backed by technical reasons, as the pair met selling interest once it reached the 114.40 region, from where it also retreated in May and July. The level has become a major long term resistance, and while the pair is far from bearish, a clear break above it required to confirm further gains ahead. In the daily chart, the price remains well above its 100 and 200 DMAs, both converging around 111.40, while technical indicators have turned marginally lower within positive territory, in line with the dominant bullish trend, and the retracement from the key resistance. In the 4 hours chart, moving averages maintain their bullish slopes below the current level, but the Momentum indicator holds around 100 while the RSI indicator heads lower at 48, both pretty much neutral, but leaning the scale towards the downside in the short-term.

Support levels: 113.60 113.20 112.75

Resistance levels: 114.05 114.40 114.85

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY