USD/JPY Current price: 109.43
- US Treasury yields extended their declines to levels last seen in 2017.
- BOJ's Governor Kuroda due to speak during the upcoming Asian session.
The USD/JPY pair edged lower Tuesday but recovered the ground lost to finish the day little changed in the 109.40 price zone, as US data offset collapsing US Treasury yields. Japan released at the beginning of the day the Corporate Service Price Index, which rose 0.9% YoY in April, below the 1.1% expected, which coupled with the dismal market mood correlated to US-China tensions. US data, on the other hand, was mixed, as the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index contracted to -5.3, well below the previous 2.0 and the expected 5.8, although improved Consumer Confidence neutralized the negative. Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.26%, its lowest in almost two years. During the upcoming Asian session, BOJ's Governor Kuroda is due to deliver opening remarks at the BOJ-Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies Conference, in Tokyo.
The USD/JPY pair retains the negative outlook according to the 4 hours chart, in where it develops around a bearish 20 SMA, still below a bearish 100 SMA and the 61.8% retracement of the latest bullish run at 109.65, the immediate resistance. In the same chart, technical indicators lost bullish strength, the Momentum at around its 100 level, but the RSI at around 44, this last, slowly gaining bearish traction and favoring a downward movement ahead.
Support levels: 109.00 108.65 108.30
Resistance levels: 109.65 109.90 110.20
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline to fresh 3-day lows
The pair is down to its lowest since last Thursday, as improving US Consumer Confidence and lingering trade war tensions play against the shared currency. Dollar firmer against most major rivals.
GBP/USD weighed by fears of a hard-Brexit
The Sterling came under renewed selling pressure at the end of the day, following comments from UK PM candidate, Esther McVey, who said that the only way to deliver the referendum result is to embrace leaving without a deal.
USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows
Intraday recovery in equities undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further collaborates to the intraday recovery. Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for a fresh impetus.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.
Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch
The price of gold is dropping sharply to around $1,277, around $8 on the day and falling back to levels that were seen last week. The sell-off in the precious metal is not correlated to any other market movement.