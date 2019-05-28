USD/JPY Current price: 109.43

US Treasury yields extended their declines to levels last seen in 2017.

BOJ's Governor Kuroda due to speak during the upcoming Asian session.

The USD/JPY pair edged lower Tuesday but recovered the ground lost to finish the day little changed in the 109.40 price zone, as US data offset collapsing US Treasury yields. Japan released at the beginning of the day the Corporate Service Price Index, which rose 0.9% YoY in April, below the 1.1% expected, which coupled with the dismal market mood correlated to US-China tensions. US data, on the other hand, was mixed, as the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index contracted to -5.3, well below the previous 2.0 and the expected 5.8, although improved Consumer Confidence neutralized the negative. Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.26%, its lowest in almost two years. During the upcoming Asian session, BOJ's Governor Kuroda is due to deliver opening remarks at the BOJ-Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies Conference, in Tokyo.

The USD/JPY pair retains the negative outlook according to the 4 hours chart, in where it develops around a bearish 20 SMA, still below a bearish 100 SMA and the 61.8% retracement of the latest bullish run at 109.65, the immediate resistance. In the same chart, technical indicators lost bullish strength, the Momentum at around its 100 level, but the RSI at around 44, this last, slowly gaining bearish traction and favoring a downward movement ahead.

Support levels: 109.00 108.65 108.30

Resistance levels: 109.65 109.90 110.20

