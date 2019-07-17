USD/JPY Current price: 108.25

Earnings season starts with good news, Wall Street could reach fresh record highs.

US Treasury yields ticked marginally lower amid renewed trade concerns.

USD/JPY neutral short-term, bulls may take control on a break above 108.40.

The USD/JPY pair has retreated modestly from its Tuesday’s high of 108.37, stable some 10 pips below the level. The Asian session was a consolidative one for major pairs, with the greenback holding near weekly highs. Equities eased in the region, following the lead of Wall Street, although European indexes are doing a bit better, mixed around their opening levels, as the earnings season kicked in with JP Morgan posting upbeat results, hinting a positive day for US indexes. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields ticked lower, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note currently at 2.09%, after US President Trump said Tuesday that there’s a lot to do with China.

Japan didn’t release macroeconomic data this Wednesday, while the US has some minor figures scheduled. It already released MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended July 12, which resulted at -1.1% vs. the previous -2.4%. Later today, the country will release Housing Starts and Building Permits, seen recovering in June after falling in May.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is hovering around the 50% retracement of its latest daily slide, unable to break above the level despite several attempts to surpass it. Intraday peaks from Tuesday stalled a few pips below the 38.2% retracement of the same decline at 108.40, the level to surpass to gain upward traction. In the 4 hours chart, the price is above a congestion of moving averages, although technical indicators lack directional strength, with the RSI directionless around 53 and the Momentum indicator easing within positive levels.

Support levels: 108.00 107.70 107.25

Resistance levels: 108.40 108.80 109.15