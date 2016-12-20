USD/JPY analysis: short term biased lower

USD/JPY Current price: 117.81

The USD/JPY pair recovered the ground lost on Monday, during the past Asian session, following the latest BOJ's monetary policy decision. The Bank of Japan stayed pat, keeping rates unchanged at record lows -0.10%, with Kuroda offering a much more optimistic outlook after the yen depreciated over 15% sin bottoming around ¥100.00 earlier this year. Kuroda also vowed to keep the ongoing loose monetary policy until the 2% inflation goal is achieved. Real GDP was revised from 1.2% to 1.5% for the next fiscal year, whilst nominal growth is now expected to increase to 2.5% from previous estimate of 2.2%. Additionally, he expressed no concerns over latest yen´s directional move, saying that he doesn't think the yen has weakened excessively at this stage. The pair advanced up to 118.23 intraday, but is still having trouble to sustain gains beyond the 118.00 figure, and the short term picture suggests that the pair may ease during the upcoming Asian session, as in the 1 hour chart, the price is back resting over a bullish 100 SMA, at 117.60, the immediate support, while technical indicators keep heading lower within positive territory, suggesting a break below the mentioned SMA will result in additional declines. In the 4 hours chart, the Momentum indicator retreats after failing to enter positive territory, whilst the RSI indicator heads south around 57, in line with the shorter term outlook.

Support levels: 117.60 117.15 116.80

Resistance levels: 118.30 118.65 119.00

