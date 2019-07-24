USD/JPY Current price: 108.04
- Japanese Nikkei Manufacturing PMI at 49.6 in July according to preliminary estimates.
- US manufacturing and services indexes expected to post a modest bounce in July.
- USD/JPY short-term neutral, bearish below 107.90.
The USD/JPY pair was unable to extend its gains through Tuesday’s high, despite demand for the greenback kept dominating the FX board. The pair trades just above the 108.00 figure, weighed by renewed global growth concerns, as the Markit preliminary PMI estimates for July for several economies came in below the market’s expectations. The Japanese Manufacturing Index resulted in 49.6, missing the market’s expectations of 49.7. Furthermore, the Leading Economic Index for May was downwardly revised o 94.9 from 95.9, while the Coincident Index in the same period came in above the market’s expectations, with 103.4. Nevertheless, European figures released at the beginning of the London session fueled demand for the safe-haven Yen, also missing the market’s expectations. Markit will release US data later today, with activity in the manufacturing and services sectors seen bouncing modestly from June’s readings.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair met sellers around the 61.8% retracement of its July’s decline, from where it was also rejected throughout the previous week. The 4 hours chart shows that the pair is seesawing also seesawing around directionless 100 and 200 SMA while holding above a bullish 20 SMA. Technical indicators eased from near overbought readings to turn flat at around their midlines. The short-term picture is neutral, although the pair could turn intraday positive on an advance beyond 108.40, while the negative case would be supported by a break below the 107.90 support.
Support levels: 107.90 107.50 107.20
Resistance levels: 108.40 108.85 109.20
