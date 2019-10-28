USD/JPY Current Price: 108.93
- Tokyo inflation expected to post a modest advance in October to 0.5% YoY.
- Encouraging US-China and Brexit news pushed the Japanese yen lower.
- USD/JPY bullish, poised to challenge the 109.30 resistance area.
Easing hard-Brexit fears and solid earnings reports sent the USD/JPY pair to a fresh monthly high of 109.03 mid-US afternoon, retreating just modestly afterward to close the day just below the 109.00 figure. Adding to the positive tone of the pair, US President Trump said that they are “ahead of schedule” with finalizing phase one of the trade agreement with China, further fueling the positive sentiment. US Treasury yields advanced, with the benchmark yield on the 10-year Treasury note reaching 1.86%.
At the beginning of the day, Japan released the September Corporate Service Price Index, which came in as expected at 0.5% when compared to a year earlier. During the upcoming Asian session, Japan will release Tokyo inflation seen up in October by 0.5% when compared to a year earlier, slightly better than the previous 0.4%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair keeps heading toward the 109.30 price zone, where it set a high last August and where bulls’ determination will be put to test. Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart shows that the price bounced from a now 20 SMA, which advances above the larger ones. Technical indicators have reached fresh weekly highs, but barely above their midlines, offering limited directional strength.
Support levels: 108.25 108.00 107.75
Resistance levels: 109.00 109.35 109.70
