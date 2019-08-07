USD/JPY Current price: 106.21

The BOJ is trapped in its ultra-loose stimulus program.

RBNZ decision to cut rates by 50bps exacerbated demand for safe-haven assets.

USD/JPY poised to break below 105.51, the multi-month low set this week.

Demand for safe-haven assets continues, although, at the time being, Yen gains are being offset by the positive tone of equities. The USD/JPY pair is trading lower in range, holding above the 106.00 figure. Overnight, the RBNZ dropped a bomb by cutting rates by 50bps, while Governor Orr added that more easing could come and rates could go negative. The decision revived concerns about slowing economic growth, benefiting the greenback alongside.

The BOJ released the Summary of Opinions, the minutes of its July meeting. The document showed that some members are concerned about the risks to the outlook and called for discussion on ways to ramp up stimulus, although other members expressed concerns about the effects of easing in financial institutions. Regardless, it´s clear that the easing path is set to continue in Japan.

The US macroeconomic calendar this Wednesday will be scarce, with the most relevant event being a speech from Fed’s Evans. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields stand at their lowest since October 2016, reflecting the market’s interest for safer assets. In such a scenario, the yen is set to appreciate.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is bearish, easing below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slump, after correcting up to the 38.2% retracement of the same slide. In the 4 hours chart, a firmly bearish 20 SMA keeps capping the upside, while the RSI indicator consolidates near oversold levels and the Momentum hovers within neutral levels, directionless. The daily low at 105.92 is the immediate support ahead of 105.51, with a break below still possible for the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10

Resistance levels: 106.50 106.95 107.20