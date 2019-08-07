USD/JPY Current price: 106.21
- The BOJ is trapped in its ultra-loose stimulus program.
- RBNZ decision to cut rates by 50bps exacerbated demand for safe-haven assets.
- USD/JPY poised to break below 105.51, the multi-month low set this week.
Demand for safe-haven assets continues, although, at the time being, Yen gains are being offset by the positive tone of equities. The USD/JPY pair is trading lower in range, holding above the 106.00 figure. Overnight, the RBNZ dropped a bomb by cutting rates by 50bps, while Governor Orr added that more easing could come and rates could go negative. The decision revived concerns about slowing economic growth, benefiting the greenback alongside.
The BOJ released the Summary of Opinions, the minutes of its July meeting. The document showed that some members are concerned about the risks to the outlook and called for discussion on ways to ramp up stimulus, although other members expressed concerns about the effects of easing in financial institutions. Regardless, it´s clear that the easing path is set to continue in Japan.
The US macroeconomic calendar this Wednesday will be scarce, with the most relevant event being a speech from Fed’s Evans. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields stand at their lowest since October 2016, reflecting the market’s interest for safer assets. In such a scenario, the yen is set to appreciate.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is bearish, easing below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slump, after correcting up to the 38.2% retracement of the same slide. In the 4 hours chart, a firmly bearish 20 SMA keeps capping the upside, while the RSI indicator consolidates near oversold levels and the Momentum hovers within neutral levels, directionless. The daily low at 105.92 is the immediate support ahead of 105.51, with a break below still possible for the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10
Resistance levels: 106.50 106.95 107.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.1200 as falling US yields counter weak German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, stable. The euro is ignoring a fall of 1.5% in German industrial production, worse than expected. The US-Sino trade war is pushing US yields lower, weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony
GBP/USD is trading 1.2150, marginally lower. The EU and the UK have been exchanging blames for the Brexit impasse. The US-Sino trade war is weighing on market sentiment.
USD/JPY: run to safety accelerates
The BOJ is trapped in its ultra-loose stimulus program. RBNZ decision to cut rates by 50bps exacerbated demand for safe-haven assets. USD/JPY poised to break below 105.51, the multi-month low set this week.
The Crypto market needs time and we need patience
The current technical structures in Altcoins need time to be solved. Only a major shock could trigger an early solution. Bitcoin needs the support of Altcoins in order to continue to rise.
Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1500 psychological mark
Gold surged to fresh multi-year tops on Wednesday, with bulls now eyeing a move towards conquering the key $1500 psychological mark.