USD/JPY Current price: 109.53
- Japanese data released Monday indicated steepening economic slowdown.
- USD marginally up amid a better mood post-EU Parliamentary elections.
The USD/JPY pair spent most of the last two trading session consolidating around 109.50, modestly up for the day. The advance took place early Asia, partially due to the result of the EU Parliamentary elections, which underpinned risk appetite, and in part due to disappointing Japanese data, which showed that the economic slowdown continues to deepen. The country released the final version of the March Leading Economic Index, which fell to 95.9, its lowest in almost three years. The Coincident Index for the same period came in at 99.4 vs. 97.1 in the previous month. Also, BOJ's Governor Kuroda commented on the economic outlook speaking at a seminar, highlighting the large downside risks due to the uncertainty about the global economic outlook. Japan will release early Asia the April Corporate Service Price index, expected at 1.1%, matching the previous month estimate.
The USD/JPY pair heads into Tuesday's opening trading below the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run at around 109.65, still the immediate resistance. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 and 100 SMA maintain their strong bearish slopes above the current level, while technical indicators remain in negative territory, the Momentum advancing but the RSI flat at around 41, suggesting that bears are still in control of the pair. An upward corrective movement seems likely on an extension beyond the mentioned Fibonacci resistance, although it would be more sustainable if it extends past 109.90.
Support levels: 109.00 108.65 108.30
Resistance levels: 109.65 109.90 110.20
