USD/JPY Current price: 108.70
- Japan’s National inflation missed the market’s expectations in September.
- Markets looking to stabilize ahead of Brexit-related events scheduled for the weekend.
- USD/JPY looking to extend gains above 109.00 and challenge August high.
Majors pairs have spent the Asian session consolidating, with the USD/JPY pair confined to the upper end of its weekly’s range. Financial markets moved according to Brexit headlines these last few days and the possibility of a UK´s agreed departure from the EU by month-end. Fading hopes gave the Japanese currency a modest lift, although risk-off was avoided.
Japan’s inflation and BOJ
Japan released at the beginning of the Asian session September´s National inflation, which came in worse than anticipated. According to the official figures, annual CPI was up by 0.2% against the 0.4% expected, while the core figure, which excludes volatile food prices, resulted in 0.3% as expected. More relevantly, China released its GDP for the third quarter of the year, which came in at 6.0% YoY, contracting from 6.2% in the previous quarter, and signaling the fragility of the economy. The Bank of Japan would likely consider adding to its massive stimulus program.
The US won’t release relevant data this Friday, although several Fed’s officials are scheduled to speak in different events.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is short-term neutral, according to the 4 hours chart, although in the broader perspective, the risk is skewed to the upside. In the mentioned chart, the pair is seesawing around a bullish 20 SMA, which keeps heading higher above the larger moving averages. Technical indicators, however, lack directional strength, with the Momentum having turned flat around its mid-line and the RSI at 57.
The possibility of a relevant breakout seems limited, although stops are likely accumulating above the 109.00 figure. Bears could gather confidence on a break below 108.50.
Support levels: 108.50 108.10 107.80
Resistance levels: 109.00 109.35 109.70
