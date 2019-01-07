USD/JPY Current price: 108.23

Trade war´s relief headlines play against safe-haven yen, give the greenback a boost.

US session to bring June Markit´s and official ISM´s PMI.

The trade truce between US President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi-Jinping had fueled risk appetite at the begging of the week, with the USD/JPY pair gapping higher and surging to 108.52, it’s highest in two weeks. Now stable at around 108.25, the gap remains unfilled, as the greenback stays strong across the FX board. Japanese data didn’t help, as the Tankan survey showed that local big manufacturers’ business confidence plunged to an almost three-year low in the second quarter of the year, as the Large Manufacturing Index came in at 7, well below the previous 12 and the expected 9. The Nikkei Manufacturing PMI for June resulted at 49.3, below the expected 49.5, while May’s figure was upwardly revised to 49.8. Finally, Japanese Consumer Confidence declined in June to 38.7 from 39.4.

Meanwhile, equities worldwide are sharply up, with the Nikkei adding roughly 460 points, and European indexes surging over 1.0%. US Treasury yields ticked higher amid lesser demand for safety, although they remain near multi-year lows. Later today, the US will see the release of June Markit Manufacturing PMI and the official ISM index, and better-than-expected figures there can give the greenback an additional boost.

From a technical point of view, the pair is short-term bullish, as it’s comfortably developing above the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily slide, the immediate support at 107.95. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is above its 20 and 100 SMA, while the 200 SMA converges with the top of the range at 108.65, a critical resistance that the pair needs to break to confirm additional gains in the upcoming sessions. The Momentum indicator eased within positive ground, rather signaling the lack of follow-through than anticipating an upcoming decline, while the RSI remains steady at 66.

Support levels: 107.95 107.50 107.10

Resistance levels: 108.65 109.00 109.40