USD/JPY Current price: 106.85

Japanese Leading Economic Index fell to 91.7 in August.

Trade war talks set to fail before starting, as China reluctant to offer a full deal.

USD/JPY consolidating below 107.00, bearish on a break through 106.45.

The USD/JPY pair is trading at the lower end of its latest range this Monday, undermined by risk-aversion taking over the financial world, as news agencies reported China is reportedly reluctant to agree to a broad US trade deal. China and the US are set to resume trade talks later this week, and according to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the offer to the US won’t include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or government subsidies. Meanwhile, a second whistleblower in the US President Trump’s impeachment case came forward over the weekend. The USD/JPY pair gapped lower at the weekly opening and remained below the 107.00 price zone.

Japan heading into a recession

Japanese data missed the market’s expectations as the preliminary estimate for the August Leading Economic Index came in at 91.7, below the expected 93.6 and the previous 93.7. The Coincident Index for the same period slipped to 99.3 against the expected 101.1 and the previous 99.7. Adding fuel to the fire, the Japanese government downgraded its view on the economy to “worsening,” spurring fears of a recession. Equities are in the red worldwide, while government debt yields consolidate last week´s losses.

The US has a light macroeconomic calendar that only includes August Consumer Credit Change. Federal Reserve’s Head, Jerome Powell, is scheduled to participate in a public event, although not related to monetary policy, and comments related to the economy are not expected.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY is pair is neutral-to-bearish according to the 4 hours chart, as technical indicators remain within negative levels with the RSI indicator heading nowhere around 40. The pair is developing below all of its moving averages, with a bearish 20 SMA heading sharply lower, already below the 100 SMA, and about to cross below the 200 SMA. The pair is also being capped by the 38.2% retracement of its 104.44/108.47 rally in the 106.90 price zone, also the neckline of a double top figure, so far finding buyers near the 50% retracement of the same decline at around 106.45, the immediate support. Below this last, the pair has room to extend its decline below the 106.00 figure, while above 107.10, chances are of an upward corrective movement and sellers probably waiting to take their chances at higher levels.

Support levels: 106.45 106.20 105.75

Resistance levels: 107.10 107.55 107.90